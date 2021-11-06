bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 417.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 260,373 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.48% of bluebird bio worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

