BMO Capital Markets Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.22.

TSE:SAP opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.22. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

