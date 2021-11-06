BMO Capital Markets Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $70.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. CF Industries has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CF Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CF Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 155,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

