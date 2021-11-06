Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Major Shareholder Buys $1,339,279.72 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment bought 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $58.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

