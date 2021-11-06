Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 95.2% Higher This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Bondly has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 95.2% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

