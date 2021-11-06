Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.