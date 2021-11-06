Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 41,991 Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLAHU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter worth $108,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

