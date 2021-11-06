Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.