Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transcat by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.12 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $673.20 million, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

