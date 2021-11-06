Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

