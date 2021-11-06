Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.35 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

