Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $49.21 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.