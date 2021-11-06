Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.22% of City Office REIT worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

