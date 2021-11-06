BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Tops $49.06 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and approximately $257,960.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 106.4% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $412.79 or 0.00679705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,848 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

