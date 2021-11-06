Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYDGF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $192.89 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.