BP (LON:BP) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 345.40 ($4.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders have bought 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

