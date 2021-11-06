Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 101,183.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

