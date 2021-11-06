Bramshill Investments LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 296.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

