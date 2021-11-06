Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

