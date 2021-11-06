Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

