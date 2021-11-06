Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.70 ($104.35).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.19 and its 200 day moving average is €80.84.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

