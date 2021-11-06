Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.70 ($104.35).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.19 and its 200 day moving average is €80.84.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

