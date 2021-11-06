Brian Lynch Sells 15,900 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $104.18 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.17 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 31,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

