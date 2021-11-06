Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 490.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $32,305,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $26,666,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 789.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $3,372,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

LAD opened at $328.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.55. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.78 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

