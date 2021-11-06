Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Ring Energy worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

