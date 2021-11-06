Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,700 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 446.67%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

