Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 152.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

