Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Lennar by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lennar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Lennar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $104.29 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

