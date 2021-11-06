Brinker International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

