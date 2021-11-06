British Land (LON:BLND) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.89. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 375.70 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

In related news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

