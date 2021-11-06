Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,935,171 shares of company stock valued at $425,607,783. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

