Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMRK shares. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 298,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,436 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $416.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.99. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.