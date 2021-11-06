Brokerages Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TMDI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 218,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $187.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

