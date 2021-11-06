Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $23.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $21.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $47.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.35 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

