Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. 102,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $4,836,967. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

