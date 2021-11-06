Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. 102,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $4,836,967. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.