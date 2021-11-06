Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.79 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

