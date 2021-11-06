Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Evolus by 57.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Evolus by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $419.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.