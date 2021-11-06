Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $723.46

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $7.93 on Monday, reaching $687.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,190. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $439.71 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

