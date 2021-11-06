Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $352.80

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.80.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,115. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.80. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 12-month low of $246.02 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

