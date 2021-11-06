Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 5,406

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,406 ($70.63).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock traded down GBX 112 ($1.46) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,258 ($81.76). 620,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,982 ($38.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,398 ($83.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,779.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,379.47.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.