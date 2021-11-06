Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Price Target at $100.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of NVS opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
