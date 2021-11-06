Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Price Target at $100.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

