Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Price Target at C$71.67

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Open Text alerts:

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total transaction of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,143,541.28. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,534,426.59. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,401 shares of company stock worth $22,376,732.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.23. 824,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$52.28 and a 12 month high of C$69.79.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.