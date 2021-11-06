Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price at C$40.14

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$22.60 and a 12-month high of C$37.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.06.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

