Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Target Price at $27.94

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

