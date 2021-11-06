Brokers Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEIC. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.33 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

