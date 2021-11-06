Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.