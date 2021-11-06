Brokers Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

CAKE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

