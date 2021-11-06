Brokers Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.68). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

