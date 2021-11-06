Brokers Set Expectations for Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

VNOM stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

