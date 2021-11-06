Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.61. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.