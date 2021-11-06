Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $747.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $312.34 and a twelve month high of $762.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

